Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
HOME
PRIMO PIANO
Ultim'ora
Archivio
Pagelle
Curiosità
VIDEO
FOTO
CLASSIFICA
CLASSIFICA SERIE A
CLASSIFICA SERIE B
CALENDARIO
CALENDARIO SERIE A
CALENDARIO SERIE B
CALENDARIO PALERMO
RISULTATI LIVE
SERVIZI
INFO E INIZIATIVE
L'Azienda
Pubblicità
VIDEO Manchester City, Cancelo fa impazzire il Brentford: gol e highlights
highlights
VIDEO Manchester City, Cancelo fa impazzire il Brentford: gol e highlights
Mediagol ⚽️
10 febbraio
Commenta
Guarda i gol e gli highlights del match Manchester City-Brentford, terminato 2-0 e valevole per la 24a giornata di Premier League