MANCHESTER CITY

VIDEO, il Manchester City vince il Mondiale per club: che spettacolo all’Etihad!

Mediagol ⚽️
24 dicembre

Fuochi d'artificio all'Etihad per festeggiare la vittoria della squadra di Pep Guardiola: il City nella finale di Gedda ha superato 4-0 il Fluminense.