VIDEO Milan, doppia sfida per Pioli tra Fiorentina e Borussia Dortmund: le scelte

18 novembre

Milan-Fiorentina sabato 25 novembre, Milan-Borussia Dortmund martedì 28 novembre. Le due prossime sfide saranno cruciali per i rossoneri: ecco come potrebbe giocarsele Stefano Pioli.