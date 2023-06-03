LIVE Torino-Inter, 38ª giornata Serie A: segui la diretta del match
MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 10: Francesco Acerbi of FC Internazionale (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's second goalduring the Coppa Italia match between FC Internazionale and Parma Calcio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 10, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)
Torino e Inter si affrontano nel match valido per la trentottesima giornata di Serie A, in programma alle 18:30. Segui la diretta testuale