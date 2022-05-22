Mediagol
Premier League, 38° turno: Manchester City Campione d’Inghilterra, Liverpool 2°

Manchester City

Tutti i risultati della trentottesima, ed ultima, giornata di Premier League

Giornata di verdetti in Premier League, con il Manchester City laureatosi campione d'Inghilterra per l'ottava volta nella sua storia, vincendo in rimonta contro l'Aston Villa: a decidere, la doppietta di Gundogan e alla rete di Rodri. In Champions vanno Liverpool, Chelsea e Tottenham, che stordisce il Norwich con un sonoro 5-0. Si salva il Leeds. Niente da fare per Burnley, Watford e Norwich, che retrocedono in seconda divisione. In Europa League Arsenal, Manchester United, in Conference League il West Ham. 

Di seguito, tutti i risultati:

Arsenal - Everton 5-1

Brentford - Leeds 1-2

Brighton - West Ham 3-1

Burnley - Newcastle 1-2

Chelsea - Watford 2-1

Crystal Palace - Manchester United 1-0

Leicester - Southampton 4-1

Liverpool - Wolverhampton 3-1

Manchester City - Aston Villa 3-2

Norwich - Tottenham 0-5

