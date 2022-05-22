Giornata di verdetti in Premier League, con il Manchester City laureatosi campione d'Inghilterra per l'ottava volta nella sua storia, vincendo in rimonta contro l'Aston Villa: a decidere, la doppietta di Gundogan e alla rete di Rodri. In Champions vanno Liverpool, Chelsea e Tottenham, che stordisce il Norwich con un sonoro 5-0. Si salva il Leeds. Niente da fare per Burnley, Watford e Norwich, che retrocedono in seconda divisione. In Europa League Arsenal, Manchester United, in Conference League il West Ham.
Premier League, 38° turno: Manchester City Campione d’Inghilterra, Liverpool 2°
Tutti i risultati della trentottesima, ed ultima, giornata di Premier League
Di seguito, tutti i risultati:
Arsenal - Everton 5-1
Brentford - Leeds 1-2
Brighton - West Ham 3-1
Burnley - Newcastle 1-2
Chelsea - Watford 2-1
Crystal Palace - Manchester United 1-0
Leicester - Southampton 4-1
Liverpool - Wolverhampton 3-1
Manchester City - Aston Villa 3-2
Norwich - Tottenham 0-5
