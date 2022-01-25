Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
HOME
PRIMO PIANO
Ultim'ora
Archivio
Pagelle
Curiosità
VIDEO
FOTO
CLASSIFICA
CLASSIFICA SERIE A
CLASSIFICA SERIE B
CALENDARIO
CALENDARIO SERIE A
CALENDARIO SERIE B
CALENDARIO PALERMO
RISULTATI LIVE
SERVIZI
INFO E INIZIATIVE
L'Azienda
Pubblicità
VIDEO Inter, occhi puntati su Gosens: l’Atalanta apre, il sogno del Milan è Botman
calciomercato
VIDEO Inter, occhi puntati su Gosens: l’Atalanta apre, il sogno del Milan è Botman
Mediagol ⚽️
25 gennaio
Commenta
Le ultime sui movimenti di calciomercato delle italiane: dall'Inter su Gosens al Milan che sogna Botman