VIDEO CALCIOMERCATO MILAN

VIDEO Calciomercato Milan, ecco tutti i gol di Thuram: il nuovo obiettivo rossonero

desc img
⚽️
7 giugno

L'attaccante francese del Borussia Moenchengladbach, Marcus Thuram, lascerà il club a giugno a parametro zero. Nell’ultima stagione con il Gladbach ha segnato 16 gol in 32 partite. Guardiamo il suo meglio