VIDEO Aston Villa-Leeds 3-3, spettacolo in Premier League! Bielsa recupera Coutinho

10 febbraio

Un super Coutinho autore di un gol e due assist non basta all'Aston Villa. Il Leeds di Bielsa rimonta e fa 3-3 con James e Lllorente