Milan, Kjaer: “Palermo mi ha trasmesso l’amore per l’Italia e per il calcio italiano”

PALERMO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 08: Giulio Migliaccio (C) of Palermo celebrates after scoring their first goal with teammates Mark Bresciano (L) and Simon Kjaer (R) during the Serie A match between US Citta di Palermo and SSC Napoli at the Renzo Barbera Stadio on February 8, 2009 in Palermo, Italy. (Photo by New Press/Getty Images)