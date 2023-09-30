premier league

VIDEO Wolverhampton-Manchester City 2-1, gol e highlights: primo ko per Guardiola

30 settembre

Sorpresa nel sabato di Premier League, il Manchester City perde 2-1 in casa del Wolverhampton: autogol di Ruben Dias, poi la gran punizione di Julian Alvarez e la rete decisiva di Hwang.