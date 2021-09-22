CURIOSITA'

VIDEO Suriname, Vicepresidente gioca a 60 anni: Ronnie Brunswijk tra droga e rapine

desc img
⚽️
22 settembre

Per le statistiche Ronnie Brunswijk entra nella storia come il calciatore più vecchio ad aver mai disputato un match internazionale, se non fosse che il ricco uomo d’affari, è ricercato dall'Interpol per narcotraffico, rapine ed ex capo...