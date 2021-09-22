Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
VIDEO Suriname, Vicepresidente gioca a 60 anni: Ronnie Brunswijk tra droga e rapine
CURIOSITA'
VIDEO Suriname, Vicepresidente gioca a 60 anni: Ronnie Brunswijk tra droga e rapine
22 settembre
Commenta
Per le statistiche Ronnie Brunswijk entra nella storia come il calciatore più vecchio ad aver mai disputato un match internazionale, se non fosse che il ricco uomo d’affari, è ricercato dall'Interpol per narcotraffico, rapine ed ex capo...