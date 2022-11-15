Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
HOME
PRIMO PIANO
Ultim'ora
Archivio
Pagelle
Curiosità
VIDEO
FOTO
CLASSIFICA
CLASSIFICA SERIE A
CLASSIFICA SERIE B
CALENDARIO
CALENDARIO SERIE A
CALENDARIO SERIE B
CALENDARIO PALERMO
RISULTATI LIVE
SERVIZI
INFO E INIZIATIVE
L'Azienda
Pubblicità
VIDEO Serie A, Cassano sicuro: “Juventus e Inter già fuori dalla lotta scudetto”
il video
VIDEO Serie A, Cassano sicuro: “Juventus e Inter già fuori dalla lotta scudetto”
Mediagol ⚽️
15 novembre
Commenta
L'ex attaccante Antonio Cassano ha detto la sua sulla lotta scudetto