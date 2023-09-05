VIDEO ROMA-MILAN

VIDEO Roma-Milan: riguarda i due falli che hanno portato al rosso di Tomori

5 settembre

I due cartellini a Tomori per gli interventi su Belotti: prima il giallo per il fallo a metà campo, poi il rosso per lo sgambetto al limite dell'area. Il difensore rossonero salterà il derby con l'Inter.