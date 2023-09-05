Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
I SITI DEL NOSTRO NETWORK
VIDEO Roma-Milan: riguarda i due falli che hanno portato al rosso di Tomori
5 settembre
I due cartellini a Tomori per gli interventi su Belotti: prima il giallo per il fallo a metà campo, poi il rosso per lo sgambetto al limite dell'area. Il difensore rossonero salterà il derby con l'Inter.