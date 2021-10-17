Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
HOME
PRIMO PIANO
Ultim'ora
Archivio
Pagelle
Curiosità
VIDEO
FOTO
CLASSIFICA
CLASSIFICA SERIE A
CLASSIFICA SERIE B
CALENDARIO
CALENDARIO SERIE A
CALENDARIO SERIE B
CALENDARIO PALERMO
RISULTATI LIVE
SERVIZI
INFO E INIZIATIVE
L'Azienda
Pubblicità
VIDEO Premier League, highlights Brentford-Chelsea: il clamoroso errore di Lukaku
highlights
VIDEO Premier League, highlights Brentford-Chelsea: il clamoroso errore di Lukaku
⚽️
17 ottobre
Commenta
Guarda gli highlights di Brentford-Chelsea: Ben Chilwell regala la vittoria ai Blues, clamoroso errore di Romelu Lukaku sull'1-0