VIDEO Milan: la Roma, il derby, la Juventus e… 5 big-match nelle prossime 9 gare

Milan: la Roma, il derby, la Juventus e… 5 big-match nelle prossime 9 gare

24 agosto

Dalla trasferta dell'Olimpico contro la Roma, al derby con l'Inter, passando per le sfide contro Juventus e Napoli. Ecco tutte le partite in campionato del Milan nei prossimi due mesi.