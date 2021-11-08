Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
HOME
PRIMO PIANO
Ultim'ora
Archivio
Pagelle
Curiosità
VIDEO
FOTO
CLASSIFICA
CLASSIFICA SERIE A
CLASSIFICA SERIE B
CALENDARIO
CALENDARIO SERIE A
CALENDARIO SERIE B
CALENDARIO PALERMO
RISULTATI LIVE
SERVIZI
INFO E INIZIATIVE
L'Azienda
Pubblicità
VIDEO Milan-Inter 1-1, rigore Calhanoglu e autogol De Vrij: guarda gli highlights
Derby
VIDEO Milan-Inter 1-1, rigore Calhanoglu e autogol De Vrij: guarda gli highlights
Mediagol (bf) ⚽️
8 novembre
Commenta
Il derby della Madonnina ha visto Milan e Inter chiudere sull'1-1: rigore di Calhanoglu e autorete di De Vrij