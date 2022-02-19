PREMIER LEAGUE

VIDEO Manchester City-Tottenham, Conte esulta al 90′: “Spurs” nel segno di Kane

19 febbraio

Nel big match della 26ª giornata di Premier League, il Tottenham, vince a sorpresa per 3-2 in casa del Manchester City. In gol Kulusevski, Gundogan, Kane (doppietta) e Mahrez. Guarda gli highlights