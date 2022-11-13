Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
HOME
PRIMO PIANO
Ultim'ora
Archivio
Pagelle
Curiosità
VIDEO
FOTO
CLASSIFICA
CLASSIFICA SERIE A
CLASSIFICA SERIE B
CALENDARIO
CALENDARIO SERIE A
CALENDARIO SERIE B
CALENDARIO PALERMO
RISULTATI LIVE
SERVIZI
INFO E INIZIATIVE
L'Azienda
Pubblicità
VIDEO Manchester City-Brentford 1-2, Citizens ko al 98′: gol e highlights
highlights
VIDEO Manchester City-Brentford 1-2, Citizens ko al 98′: gol e highlights
Mediagol ⚽️
13 novembre
Commenta
Doppietta di Toney ed in mezzo la rete di Foden: gli highlights del match