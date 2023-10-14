serie a

VIDEO Inter, Marotta: “Haaland il mio rimpianto. Avrei potuto portarlo alla Juventus”

desc img
Mediagol ⚽️
14 ottobre

Ospite del talk a lui dedicato nell’ambito del Festival dello Sport 2023, l’a.d. dell’Inter, Beppe Marotta, parla di Erling Haaland che avrebbe potuto prendere ai tempi della Juventus.