serie a

VIDEO Inter, le scuse di Lukaku e la reazione dei tifosi: “Dzeko è il mio bomber “

30 dicembre

Romelu Lukaku lancia le scuse ai tifosi dell'Inter. L'attaccante del Chelsea fa mea culpa per il modo in cui ha lasciato i nerazzurri, ciò scatena l'ironia e le reazioni dei supporters sui social