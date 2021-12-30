Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
serie a
VIDEO Inter, le scuse di Lukaku e la reazione dei tifosi: “Dzeko è il mio bomber “
30 dicembre
Commenta
Romelu Lukaku lancia le scuse ai tifosi dell'Inter. L'attaccante del Chelsea fa mea culpa per il modo in cui ha lasciato i nerazzurri, ciò scatena l'ironia e le reazioni dei supporters sui social