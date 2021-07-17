Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
HOME
PRIMO PIANO
Ultim'ora
Archivio
Pagelle
Curiosità
VIDEO
FOTO
CLASSIFICA
CLASSIFICA SERIE A
CLASSIFICA SERIE B
CALENDARIO
CALENDARIO SERIE A
CALENDARIO SERIE B
CALENDARIO PALERMO
RISULTATI LIVE
SERVIZI
INFO E INIZIATIVE
L'Azienda
Pubblicità
VIDEO Inter, De Vrij da impazzire al pianoforte: prestazione super dell’olandese
i nostri video
VIDEO Inter, De Vrij da impazzire al pianoforte: prestazione super dell’olandese
⚽️
17 luglio
Commenta
Il difensore olandese, in attesa di stupire sul campo, si mette nuovamente in mostra davanti al pianoforte