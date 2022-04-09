Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
VIDEO Everton-Manchester United gol e highlights: tonfo Red Devils! Ronaldo a secco
VIDEO Everton-Manchester United gol e highlights: tonfo Red Devils! Ronaldo a secco
Mediagol ⚽️
9 aprile
Commenta
La sintesi della vittoria per 1-0 dell'Everton contro il Manchester United grazie al gol di Gordon, prodotto del vivaio dei Toffees