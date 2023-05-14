Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
HOME
PRIMO PIANO
Ultim'ora
Archivio
Pagelle
Curiosità
VIDEO
FOTO
CLASSIFICA
CLASSIFICA SERIE A
CLASSIFICA SERIE B
CALENDARIO
CALENDARIO SERIE A
CALENDARIO SERIE B
CALENDARIO PALERMO
RISULTATI LIVE
SERVIZI
INFO E INIZIATIVE
L'Azienda
Pubblicità
VIDEO Everton-Manchester City 0-3, gol e highlights: Gundogan doppietta, Haaland c’è
premier league
VIDEO Everton-Manchester City 0-3, gol e highlights: Gundogan doppietta, Haaland c’è
Mediagol ⚽️
14 maggio
Commenta
Nella gara della 36ª giornata di Premier League, il Manchester City vince per 3-0 in casa dell'Everton. In gol Gundogan (doppietta) e Haaland. Guarda il video con gli highlights del match