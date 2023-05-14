premier league

VIDEO Everton-Manchester City 0-3, gol e highlights: Gundogan doppietta, Haaland c’è

Mediagol ⚽️
14 maggio

Nella gara della 36ª giornata di Premier League, il Manchester City vince per 3-0 in casa dell'Everton. In gol Gundogan (doppietta) e Haaland. Guarda il video con gli highlights del match