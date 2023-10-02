I GOL

VIDEO Adana Demirspor, si rivede Balotelli: doppietta all’Alanyaspor e… si inchina

2 ottobre

L'Adana Demirspor batte 4-0 l'Alanyaspor: Super Mario segna due gol e porta la squadra al terzo posto, alle spalle di Fenerbahce e Galatasaray.