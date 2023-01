PSG-Reims, le formazioni ufficiali: Galtier conferma Messi, Neymar e Mbappè. Ok Ito

HAIFA, ISRAEL - SEPTEMBER 14: Kylian Mbappé of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates with Lionel Messi after socirng his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Maccabi Haifa FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Sammy Ofer Stadium on September 14, 2022 in Haifa, Israel. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)