Il confronto

VIDEO Serie A, bomber a confronto: Vlahovic e Scamacca al centro del calciomercato

desc img
Mediagol (nic) ⚽️
11 dicembre

Dusan Vlahovic è l'obiettivo principale della Juventus, Gianluca Scamacca (seguito anche dall'Inter) l'alternativa: ecco il confronto tra i due