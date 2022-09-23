Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
VIDEO Palermo FC-Nottingham Forest 1-0: mister Eugenio Corini nel post match
LE DICHIARAZIONI
VIDEO Palermo FC-Nottingham Forest 1-0: mister Eugenio Corini nel post match
04:28
Mediagol ⚽️
23 settembre
Commenta
Mister Eugenio Corini dopo il test congiunto tra Palermo e Nottingham Forest