Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
HOME
PRIMO PIANO
Ultim'ora
Archivio
Pagelle
Curiosità
VIDEO
FOTO
CLASSIFICA
CLASSIFICA SERIE A
CLASSIFICA SERIE B
CALENDARIO
CALENDARIO SERIE A
CALENDARIO SERIE B
CALENDARIO PALERMO
RISULTATI LIVE
SERVIZI
INFO E INIZIATIVE
L'Azienda
Pubblicità
VIDEO Milan-Inter, da Agustina Gandolfo a Zoe Cristofoli: è derby anche tra le Wags
curiosità
VIDEO Milan-Inter, da Agustina Gandolfo a Zoe Cristofoli: è derby anche tra le Wags
Mediagol (nc) ⚽️
7 novembre
Commenta
Il derby tra Milan e Inter è anche una sfida tra bellezze che vede protagoniste le compagne dei calciatori, le cosiddette "Wags": guardate...