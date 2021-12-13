Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
HOME
PRIMO PIANO
Ultim'ora
Archivio
Pagelle
Curiosità
VIDEO
FOTO
CLASSIFICA
CLASSIFICA SERIE A
CLASSIFICA SERIE B
CALENDARIO
CALENDARIO SERIE A
CALENDARIO SERIE B
CALENDARIO PALERMO
RISULTATI LIVE
SERVIZI
INFO E INIZIATIVE
L'Azienda
Pubblicità
VIDEO Juventus, il Villarreal in Champions League: Emery è il top, i gol di Moreno…
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
VIDEO Juventus, il Villarreal in Champions League: Emery è il top, i gol di Moreno…
Mediagol (dr) ⚽️
13 dicembre
Commenta
In Champions League la Juventus sorteggia il Villarreal, campione in carica dell'Europa League che ha recentemente eliminato dalla competizione l'Atalanta.