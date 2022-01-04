Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
HOME
PRIMO PIANO
Ultim'ora
Archivio
Pagelle
Curiosità
VIDEO
FOTO
CLASSIFICA
CLASSIFICA SERIE A
CLASSIFICA SERIE B
CALENDARIO
CALENDARIO SERIE A
CALENDARIO SERIE B
CALENDARIO PALERMO
RISULTATI LIVE
SERVIZI
INFO E INIZIATIVE
L'Azienda
Pubblicità
VIDEO Inter, è il giorno di Onana: a breve la firma. Guarda le parate più belle
il video
VIDEO Inter, è il giorno di Onana: a breve la firma. Guarda le parate più belle
Mediagol (nc) ⚽️
4 gennaio
Commenta
Il portiere camerunese, ricevuto l'ok dall'Ajax, è atterrato a Milano per chiudere il suo trasferimento all'Inter: arriverà a luglio