VIDEO Inter, chi è Julian Alvarez: nerazzurri in pole per il gioiellino del River
la scheda
4 gennaio
La scheda del giovane attaccante classe 2000 del River Plate, capocannoniere del campionato con 18 gol: l’agente è Hidalgo ed è in arrivo a Milano