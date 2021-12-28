Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
HOME
PRIMO PIANO
Ultim'ora
Archivio
Pagelle
Curiosità
VIDEO
FOTO
CLASSIFICA
CLASSIFICA SERIE A
CLASSIFICA SERIE B
CALENDARIO
CALENDARIO SERIE A
CALENDARIO SERIE B
CALENDARIO PALERMO
RISULTATI LIVE
SERVIZI
INFO E INIZIATIVE
L'Azienda
Pubblicità
VIDEO Evra, il Natale dell’ex Juventus: balletto esilarante travestito da renna
Il video
VIDEO Evra, il Natale dell’ex Juventus: balletto esilarante travestito da renna
Mediagol (nic) ⚽️
28 dicembre
Commenta
Ecco il video condiviso sui social dall'ex Juventus Patrice Evra che augura Buon Natale a tutti i suoi follower