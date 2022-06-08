Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
VIDEO Calciomercato, clamoroso dal Getafe: “Ci hanno offerto Bale”
Mediagol ⚽️
8 giugno
Il presidente del Getafe, Angel Torres Sanchez, rivela di essere stato contattato dall'agente dell'attaccante gallese