BUNDESLIGA

VIDEO Borussia Dortmund, lacrime e… applausi: tifosi gialloneri da brividi

Mediagol ⚽️
28 maggio

Harakiri Borussia Dortmund che perde il titolo all'ultima giornata: calciatori in lacrime, ma il muro giallonero applaude ugualmente la squadra.