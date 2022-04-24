bundeslinga

VIDEO Bayern Monaco-Borussia Dortmund 3-1, gol e highlights: scudetto di Lewandowski

Mediagol ⚽️
25 aprile

Il Bayern Monaco batte per 3-1 il Borussia Dortmund grazie ai gol di Gnabry, Lewandowski e Musiala. Decimo scudetto consecutivo dei bavaresi