Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
HOME
PRIMO PIANO
Ultim'ora
Archivio
Pagelle
Curiosità
VIDEO
FOTO
CLASSIFICA
CLASSIFICA SERIE A
CLASSIFICA SERIE B
CALENDARIO
CALENDARIO SERIE A
CALENDARIO SERIE B
CALENDARIO PALERMO
RISULTATI LIVE
SERVIZI
INFO E INIZIATIVE
L'Azienda
Pubblicità
VIDEO Bayern Monaco-Borussia Dortmund 3-1, gol e highlights: scudetto di Lewandowski
bundeslinga
VIDEO Bayern Monaco-Borussia Dortmund 3-1, gol e highlights: scudetto di Lewandowski
Mediagol ⚽️
25 aprile
Commenta
Il Bayern Monaco batte per 3-1 il Borussia Dortmund grazie ai gol di Gnabry, Lewandowski e Musiala. Decimo scudetto consecutivo dei bavaresi