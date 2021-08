Coppa Italia di Serie C: i raggruppamenti di Primo e Secondo turno eliminatorio

CESENA, ITALY - JUNE 27: Juventus under 23 head coach Fabio Pecchia celebrates the victory during the Coppa Italia Serie C Final match between Juventus U23 and Ternana Calcio at Dino Manuzzi Stadium on June 27, 2020 in Cesena, Italy. (Photo by Filippo Alfero - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)