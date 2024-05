Catanzaro, Antonini: “Bella figura di fronte a Pohjanpalo. Orgoglioso del mio percorso”

CAGLIARI, ITALY - MAY 05: Matias Antonini Lui of Cagliari U19 scores his team's first goal during the Primavera 1 match between Cagliari Calcio U19 and US Citta di Palermo U19 at Stadio Renato Raccis on May 5, 20188. (Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)