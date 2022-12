Cagliari, pugno a uno steward: Daspo di 3 anni per Andrea Cossu

CAGLIARI, ITALY - APRIL 18: Fabio Liverani (L) of Palermo and Andrea Cossu of Cagliari compete for the ball the Serie A match between Cagliari Calcio and US Citta di Palermo at Stadio Sant'Elia on April 18, 2010 in Cagliari, Italy. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)