Serie B, Chievo non ammesso: il Consiglio Federale ha dato parere negativo

SASSUOLO, ITALY - JUNE 07: Massimo Bertagnoli of Chievo Verona competes for the ball with Salvatore Pezzella of Romaduring the Serie A Primavera Playoffs AS Roma and Chievo Verona at Enzo Ricci Stadium on June 7, 2019 in Sassuolo, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)