Coronavirus Italia, il bollettino del 23 febbraio: 13.314 positivi, 356 decessi
I dati, aggiornati ad oggi 23 febbraio, relativi alla situazione epidemiologica in Italia
Sono 13.314 i positivi registrati nelle ultime 24 ore in Italia.
La Protezione Civile ha reso noti i dati relativi alle ultime 24 ore in Italia. Sono stati effettuati 303.850 tamponi e individuati 13.314 nuovi positivi al COVID-19. I positivi attuali sono 387.948, mentre purtroppo risultano esserci 356 i decessi, per un totale di 96.348 morti dall’inizio dell’epidemia.
Attualmente positivi: 387.948
Deceduti: 96.348
Dimessi/Guariti: 2.347.866 (+ 12.898)
Ricoverati: 19.788 (-102) di cui in Terapia Intensiva: 2.063 (+4)
Tamponi: 303.850
Totale casi: 2.832.162