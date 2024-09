Napoli-Palermo: assenza inaspettata a centrocampo, grana per Conte

PALERMO, ITALY - AUGUST 06: Michael Folorunsho of Virtus Francavilla and Michel Morganella of Palermo compete for the ball during the Tim Cup match between US Citta' di Palermo and Virtus Francavilla at Renzo Barbera Stadium on August 6, 2017 in Palermo, Italy. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)