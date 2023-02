Terremoto Turchia, morto anche il ds dell’Hatayspor: Taner Savut riconosciuto dal DNA

HATAY, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 20: Emergency services workers search a collapsed building for the bodies of three people killed after a new earthquake rattled the region on February 20, 2023 in Hatay, Turkey. The latest 6.4 magnitude earthquake came two weeks after a 7.8-magnitude quake struck the same area, killing more than 44,000 people in Turkey and Syria. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)