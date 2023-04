Leeds-Leicester, le probabili formazioni: Gnonto sfida Iheanacho per la salvezza. Vardy out

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: A sea of tributes adorns Leicester City's King Power Stadium after owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others died in a helicopter crash at the club's stadium, on October 28, 2018 in Leicester, England. The owner of Leicester City Football Club, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, was among the five people who died in the helicopter crash on Saturday evening after the club's game against West Ham. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)