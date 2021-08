Morto a 37 anni Berrier: colto da arresto cardiaco durante una partita di padel

EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS - JULY 30: Jetro Willems of PSV gets past Franck Berrier of Zulte Waregem during the First Leg, 3rd Qualifying Round UEFA Champions League match between PSV Eindhoven and SV Zulte Waregem at Philips Stadion on July 30, 2013 in Eindhoven, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)