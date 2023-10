Algeria, solidarietà al popolo palestinese: sospeso ogni evento calcistico

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - OCTOBER 13: A a Palestinian flag shields a group of children during a protest rally as Malaysian Muslim activists and Palestinian nationals gather to express solidarity with the people of Palestine, marching toward the US Embassy after Friday prayers on October 13, 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Malaysians gathered to protest in solidarity with the Palestinians in the wake of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched the largest surprise attack from Gaza in a generation, sending thousands of missiles and an unknown number of fighters by land, who shot and kidnapped Israelis in communities near the Gaza border. The attack prompted retaliatory strikes on Gaza and a declaration of war by the Israeli prime minister. (Photo by Annice Lyn/Getty Images)