VIDEO Manchester City-Inter, Calhanoglu: “I turchi mi sosterranno. Ammiro Gundogan”

9 giugno

Alla vigilia della finale di Champions League contro il Manchester City, il centrocampista dell'Inter, Hakan Calhanoglu, parla del fatto di giocare davanti alla sua gente. Guarda il video