Palermo, non solo la “R” del “Barbera”: anche targa Vycpalek distrutta dal maltempo

PALERMO, ITALY - OCTOBER 20: Andrea Cardinaletti, CEO of US Citta di Palermo, Zdenek Zeman, Leoluca Orlando, Mayor of Palermo, and Salvatore Antibo attend the Cestmir Vycpalek remembrance ceremony at Stadio Renzo Barbera on October 20, 2014 in Palermo, Italy. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)