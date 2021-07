Milan, Ballo-Tourè: “Vestire questa maglia è un sogno! Theo Hernandez? Fortissimo”

REGGIO NELL'EMILIA, ITALY - JUNE 27: Fabian Ruiz of Spain and Fodè Ballo-Tourè of France in action during the 2019 UEFA U-21 Semi-Final match between Spain and France at Mapei Stadium - Citta' del Tricolore on June 27, 2019 in Reggio nell'Emilia, Italy. (Photo by Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images)