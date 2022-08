Manchester United, Ferdinand: “Rabiot è forte ma segna poco. David Luiz mi disse…”

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Rio Ferdinand poses for photos during a press conference at The Town Hall Hotel on September 19, 2017 in London, England. Retired England international footballer Rio Ferdinand announced at the press conference that he is training to become a professional boxer. Ferdinand will fight a succession of bouts in 2017 and 2018 with the ultimate aim to box for a title belt. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)