Calciomercato City Group, Callens nel mirino del Girona: I dettagli

GIRONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 02: Takefusa Kubo of Real Sociedad being followed by Manu Vallejo, Bernardo Espinosa and Oriol Romeu of Girona FC during the LaLiga Santander match between Girona FC and Real Sociedad at Montilivi Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Girona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)